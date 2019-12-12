WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria

Four armed men fled a cash-in-transit heist in Danville, Pretoria, in a white bakkie at the weekend. This after they held up a security guard who had collected money from the Spar in the area.

The guard was opening the door at the rear of the cash-in-transit vehicle when the men pointed their firearms at him. The driver noticed immediately and drove off. The men ordered the guard to lie on the ground, while they got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries or deaths were reported, and no arrests have been made.