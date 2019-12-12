WATCH | Water sprays metres into the air in huge Nigel pipe burst
12 December 2019 - 14:13
The Ekurhuleni municipality has called for an emergency water shutdown after a pipe burst in the Nigel CBD this week.
Spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the water supply interruption started at 4am on Tuesday.
Technicians were on site repairing the pipe burst on Thursday, and the job was expected to be completed later in the day, he added.
ALERT: Please take note of an emergency water shutdown in Nigel. Affected areas include Nigel CBD, Alrapark,...Posted by Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut on Thursday, December 12, 2019
A water tanker would be stationed at the Nigel customer care centre during the shutdown.
The following areas will be affected:
- Nigel CBD
- Pretorius Street
- Alra Park
- Visagie Park.