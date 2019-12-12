South Africa

WATCH | Water sprays metres into the air in huge Nigel pipe burst

12 December 2019 - 14:13 By Iavan Pijoos
A huge pipe burst in the Nigel CBD resulted in calls for an emergency water shutdown.
Image: Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut via Facebook

The Ekurhuleni municipality has called for an emergency water shutdown after a pipe burst in the Nigel CBD this week.

Spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the water supply interruption started at 4am on Tuesday.

Technicians were on site repairing the pipe burst on Thursday, and the job was expected to be completed later in the day, he added.

A water tanker would be stationed at the Nigel customer care centre during the shutdown.

The following areas will be affected:

  • Nigel CBD
  • Pretorius Street
  • Alra Park
  • Visagie Park.

