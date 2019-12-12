'What makes you so special?' prosecutor asks student's murderer

A 30-year-old man's bid to get bail pending sentencing for the murder of student Tinyiko Ngobeni was dismissed by the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

Lunga Gumede was found guilty on Wednesday for the murder of Ngobeni, from Katlehong, who was in her first year at the Vaal University of Technology.

Ngobeni was reported missing on November 13 2016. She was last seen leaving her family home in Gumede's company. Six days later, her lifeless body was discovered in the bushes near the R55 road.

Gumede's vehicle tracker led to the discovery of the body, the court heard.