South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal thief arrested in wardrobe in home he was trying to rob

13 December 2019 - 13:11 By Lwandile Bhengu
A man has been arrested after he was found hiding in a closet in a home he and other suspects had tried to burgle.
A man has been arrested after he was found hiding in a closet in a home he and other suspects had tried to burgle.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A Durban man has been arrested for house robbery after he was caught hiding in a wardrobe in the home he had robbed.

The 22-year-old was nabbed at a home in Westville, west of Durban, on Wednesday after he and three others accosted a domestic worker while she was working. According to police, the suspects, who were armed with guns, confronted the woman and grabbed her by the neck.

“Westville police officers together with the K9 Unit immediately responded to the report of a house robbery in progress. As the suspects were busy ransacking the house, they spotted the police vehicle arriving at the house. The men immediately fled the scene in different directions and nothing was taken from the house,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“During the search, a 22-year-old suspect was nabbed by a canine while hiding inside a wardrobe in one of the rooms at the home,” he saidd.

Naicker said the man was taken to hospital for medical attention, where he remains under police guard. He will appear in court once he is discharged.

MORE

Brother-in-law implicated in 'stokvel house robbery' and 'kidnapping'

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint during a 'house robbery' has been traced by police in Gauteng
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Takeaway customer continues saucing chips while being robbed

A customer casually continued saucing his chips while being robbed at a Primrose takeaway restaurant.
News
1 day ago

Mpumalanga widow found guilty of murdering husband on Valentine's Day

Simangele Shongwe was found guilty in the Mpumalanga high court for orchestrating the murder of her husband, teacher Vusi Mona, on Valentine’s Day ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  2. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Load-shedding called off, with power restored by 11pm: Eskom South Africa
  4. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  5. Wife, stepdaughter murdered – husband drives head-on into a truck South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X