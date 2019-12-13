Load-shedding turned down a notch to stage 1 for Friday evening

Eskom said it would reduce the intensity of load-shedding to stage 1 on Friday afternoon.

South Africa has endured days of rolling blackouts as the power utility said it was hamstrung by unexpected plant breakdowns, ongoing maintenance, having to handle wet coal and was a victim of "sabotage".

The country lurched into unprecedented territory when level 6 power cuts were imposed on Monday.

Stage 2 cuts kicked in from 9am on Friday, but from 4pm until 11pm, barring any mishaps, this would be lowered to stage 1.

Eskom said earlier on Friday that load-shedding would be required all day to cater for further trips and create capacity to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.

Breakdowns were at 11,996MW as at 6:30am on Friday.

But there was a disclaimer: "Any unexpected shift, such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns, could result in a change in the load-shedding stage at short notice."