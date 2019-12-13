South Africa

No load-shedding over the long weekend, says Eskom

13 December 2019 - 22:29 By Matthew Savides
Eskom said on Friday night that load-shedding would be terminated by 11pm, and that it did not expect rotational power cuts for the long weekend.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Power utility Eskom said on Friday night that it did not expect load-shedding over the long weekend.

In a statement issued on social media channels at about 8.30pm, the embattled company said that lower demand for electricity - combined with the reduction in "unplanned breakdowns" - meant that rotational blackouts were not expected from December 14 to 16.

"Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period. We however remind customers that as the system continues to remain vulnerable, load-shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change on the system," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Eskom downgraded load-shedding to stage 1 from 4pm, and then terminated the rotational power cuts to all areas by 11pm.

