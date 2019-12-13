Pupil takes mom to matric dance -'she missed hers because of me'

While most matriculants would look forward to a parent-free social gathering with their friends at their matric dance, an Alberton pupil chose to take his mother along as his date for the evening.

It is certainly the kind of things that movies are made of!

Mduduzi Ndlovu, who goes by the name of Ash on social media, took to Facebook earlier this month to share pictures of himself in a matching outfit with his mother, heading for the dance.

“Took my mother to my matric dance. She had me at a young age and couldn’t go to her matric dance. I wanted her to experience it also, 'cause if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here,” he captioned his post.

“ILYSM (I love you so much) mom. You killed it,” he added, complimenting her on how she pulled off the matric dance look.

His mother wore a beautiful mermaid style olive green dress that matched his olive green suit.