Pupil takes mom to matric dance -'she missed hers because of me'
While most matriculants would look forward to a parent-free social gathering with their friends at their matric dance, an Alberton pupil chose to take his mother along as his date for the evening.
It is certainly the kind of things that movies are made of!
Mduduzi Ndlovu, who goes by the name of Ash on social media, took to Facebook earlier this month to share pictures of himself in a matching outfit with his mother, heading for the dance.
“Took my mother to my matric dance. She had me at a young age and couldn’t go to her matric dance. I wanted her to experience it also, 'cause if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here,” he captioned his post.
“ILYSM (I love you so much) mom. You killed it,” he added, complimenting her on how she pulled off the matric dance look.
His mother wore a beautiful mermaid style olive green dress that matched his olive green suit.
The two made a beautiful pair and most likely stole the show as one of the best paired (perhaps even looking) couples of the night.
Ndlovu’s selfless and “cool” act got him trending, with more than 2,300 people sharing the post, including from outside SA.
“You’re the best son a mom can ask for,” one person commented on the post.
“I came across your post. It brought tears to my eyes. Only few would be proud about their mother this way,” wrote a person from Nigeria.
“What a king you are proving to be,” wrote another person.
But besides Ndlovu's selfless act, people were also talking about how elegant his mother looked. She garnered praise for how young-looking and beautiful she is, with commentary that if she stood out on the evening, it was because of her beauty and not her age.
“She could have easily passed as your date ... beautiful African queen,” wrote one person.
“Very good looking mother. I would be proud to take her anywhere,” wrote another.
“What does your mom eat, drink or use? She looks so young,” commented another person.
If the pictures are anything to go by, Ndlovu certainly had a matric dance that was more special and more sentimental than most.