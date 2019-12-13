Slain KwaZulu-Natal cop’s widow arrested for his killing

The wife of a KwaZulu-Natal policeman who was stabbed to death last month has been arrested in connection with his murder.

The newly-widowed woman appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where her case was postponed to next week, said police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“The lifeless body of Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe, 51, who was stationed at Margate family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was found with multiple stab wounds on the railway lines near Port Shepstone beach on 3 November 2019,” said Mhlongo.

Police investigations led to his wife, Nonkululeko Ngwabe, aged 44, being implicated in the killing.

Mhlongo said more people could still be arrested.