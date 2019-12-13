Stage 6 for Eskom, stage 8 for Ramaphosa and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

It was the worst week in President Cyril Ramaphosa's political career. Even his most loyal supporters are no longer buying his excuses. He is the president, not just a bystander. He is the man who promised us a New Dawn. He was supposed to be the modern Moses who would lead us from the Jacob Zuma desert.

Explanations about wet coal due to the rain were on the table to explain the mess. We've been hearing that since 2014.

On Monday, Ramaphosa was still bragging in his weekly letter about how impressive Medupi is, and just a few hours later a conveyor belt apparently broke and the power station ground to a halt.

Then we had stage 6, which meant we had lost 6,000 megawatt, and Ramaphosa had to rush back from Egypt to tell us how shocked he was and that sabotage was responsible for some of the mess. Someone at Eskom allegedly switched off an instrument that rendered the steam kettles useless.

