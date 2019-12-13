South Africa

Stage 6, sabotage and a lit Christmas: Six must-read Eskom stories

13 December 2019 - 09:15 By jessica levitt
More darkness in our future? That's a yes.
Image: Eskom

After more than a week of rolling blackouts across SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that Mzansi would have power over Christmas.

In the space of a week, SA experienced stage 6 load-shedding - the first time the stage has ever been implemented - and heard that there were acts of sabotage at Eskom.

Here are six must-read stories on the power crisis facing SA:

Load-shedding implemented

Stage 4 load-shedding announced by Eskom

Widespread power cuts will be imposed on Monday, with Eskom announcing that load-shedding will move to Stage 4
Mzansi reacts to stage 6

Tsek Eskom! Mzansi ignites with anger as stage 6 load-shedding implemented

"Stage 6? Is Eskom making this up as they go along?"
Stage 6-8: What does it mean?

Longer blackouts more often: That's the reality if stage 6, 7 and 8 load-shedding kicks in

Stage 6 load shedding, which Eskom implemented for a short period on Monday evening, would have meant more frequent and longer power cuts to ...
LISTEN | ENERGY EXPERT - Prepare to start producing your own power

Ramaphosa on Eskom mess

IN QUOTES | President Cyril Ramaphosa on Eskom 'sabotage', wet coal and promises

Here are six quotes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's briefing on Eskom and the load-shedding crisis
Tips to ease the power pain

About to blow a fuse over load-shedding? Nine tips to ease your pain

Traffic gridlock, low water pressure, cold meals and colder showers are just some of the unpleasant side effects of rolling blackouts imposed by ...
Two more years of darkness?

Cyril Ramaphosa and Eskom talk as two years of blackouts loom

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short a trip to Egypt on Tuesday for an urgent meeting with the Eskom board, a day after the power utility plunged the ...
