Stage 6, sabotage and a lit Christmas: Six must-read Eskom stories

After more than a week of rolling blackouts across SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that Mzansi would have power over Christmas.

In the space of a week, SA experienced stage 6 load-shedding - the first time the stage has ever been implemented - and heard that there were acts of sabotage at Eskom.

Here are six must-read stories on the power crisis facing SA:

