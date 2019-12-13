South Africa

Two suspected poachers killed in Kruger National Park

13 December 2019 - 16:44 By afp
Rangers killed two poachers in the Kruger Park on Thursday night while a third managed to escape. File photo.
Image: Henk Kruger

Rangers killed two suspected rhino poachers in a shooting at the Kruger National Park, the South African National Parks said on Friday.

The incident on Thursday night occurred when an anti-poaching patrol came across three people, carrying a loaded heavy gun and poaching equipment, SANParks said in a statement.

"During this contact, two of the suspects were fatally injured and the third managed to escape under cover of darkness," it added.

Home to about 80% of the world's rhino population, South Africa has been the epicentre of poaching in recent years.

Last year it lost 769 rhinos to poachers, and more than 7,100 animals have been slaughtered over the past decade

Poaching is fuelled by the demand for rhino horn in Asia, where it is coveted as a traditional medicine, an aphrodisiac or as a status symbol, and can fetch up to R875,000 per kilogramme.

