KZN serial killer and rapist sentenced to six life terms

Convicted KwaZulu-Natal serial killer and rapist Nkosinathi Alpeos Ngcobo, 32, has been sentenced to six life terms.

The Scottburgh high court on Thursday also sentenced Ngcobo to an additional 146 years imprisonment for charges that included murder, rape, attempted murder, armed robbery, plus possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In 2017, Ngcobo was arrested by Mehlomnyama detectives for double murder and rape. The case was presented to the director of public prosecutions (DPP), but the state prosecutor then declined to prosecute and opted to hold an inquest.

A year later in 2018, Ngcobo was arrested again on an armed robbery charge. His legal team attempted to have the charges withdrawn based on a technicality, however the local magistrate’s court refused and offered the investigating team three days to collect evidence for a bail application.

“A multidisciplinary task team consisting of the Hawks Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Port Shepstone Cluster detectives, Port Shepstone War Room, Mehlomnyama detectives and Forensic Science Laboratory set out on an exhaustive investigation.