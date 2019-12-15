South Africa

Biker loses leg in horror KZN crash

15 December 2019 - 07:15 By TimesLIVE
A biker is in a critical condition after a crash near Zimbali, north of Durban, on Saturday night.
Image: IPSS Rescue

A biker was in a critical condition in a Durban hospital after losing his right leg in a horror crash on Saturday night.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Dylan Meyerick said that the accident took place on the M4 freeway near Zimbali, north of Durban, on Saturday night.

The bike "lost control of his bike before colliding with a chevron sign", he said.

"The rider sustained a traumatic amputation of his lower leg," added Meyerick.

He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The man's leg was later recovered in the bushes and taken to the hospital - but whether the limb could be salvaged was unknown.

