Body of girl, 6, washed away in Durban floods recovered

The body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a river in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Sunday.

The girl was washed away during flooding after heavy rains lashed parts of KwaZulu-Natal over the past week.

After a four-day search, which involved multiple police and private search teams, as well as members of the community, the little girl's body was recovered on Sunday.

TimesLIVE understands that the body was recovered from the Mazibuko River near Tongaat.

The girl's family was on the scene, and confirmed her identity.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Dylan Meyerick, of IPSS Medical Rescue, which was involved in the search, thanked all of those who took part in the search.