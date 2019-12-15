South Africa

Fifteen nabbed for drunk driving during Eastern Cape anti-crime blitz

15 December 2019 - 11:15 By ERNEST MABUZA
These sachets containing dagga were seized by OR Tambo district police officers during a crime-fighting operation on Saturday.
These sachets containing dagga were seized by OR Tambo district police officers during a crime-fighting operation on Saturday.
Image: SAPS

Fifteen people were arrested for driving under the influence and seven were nabbed for selling liquor without a licence during an anti-crime blitz in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Thousands of litres of liquor were also seized during the operation, which was led by Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

Police also arrested seven people who were on the wanted list for crimes ranging from rape to contravening a protection order.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old at Ntafufu location in Lusikisiki after a kidnapping case was reported. A homemade gun was seized. The man will appear before the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of kidnapping, pointing a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

EC police also reported the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was found in possession of 26 sachets of dagga weighing 170g and a sum of R250.

He will appear before the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where he will face charges of possession and dealing in dagga.

“I applaud all the foot soldiers for their commitment in creating a safer festive season for our communities,” Ntshinga said.

MORE

Robber hit by car as he runs away from highway crime scene in Durban

A man who robbed a stranded motorist on the side of a Durban road did not get very far when he was struck by a vehicle as he fled the scene of the ...
News
3 days ago

KZN serial killer and rapist sentenced to six life terms

Convicted KwaZulu-Natal serial killer and rapist Nkosinathi Alpeos Ngcobo, 32, has been sentenced to six life terms.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town on high alert for 'retaliation' after gang boss shootings

Cape Town is bracing for gang violence flare-ups this weekend after the killing of Hard Livings boss Rashied Staggie outside his home on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead in street where Pagad ... South Africa
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Sorry, we can't answer your call right now - Eskom staff are at a Xmas lunch South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X