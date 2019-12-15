Fifteen nabbed for drunk driving during Eastern Cape anti-crime blitz

Fifteen people were arrested for driving under the influence and seven were nabbed for selling liquor without a licence during an anti-crime blitz in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Thousands of litres of liquor were also seized during the operation, which was led by Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

Police also arrested seven people who were on the wanted list for crimes ranging from rape to contravening a protection order.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old at Ntafufu location in Lusikisiki after a kidnapping case was reported. A homemade gun was seized. The man will appear before the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of kidnapping, pointing a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

EC police also reported the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was found in possession of 26 sachets of dagga weighing 170g and a sum of R250.

He will appear before the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where he will face charges of possession and dealing in dagga.

“I applaud all the foot soldiers for their commitment in creating a safer festive season for our communities,” Ntshinga said.