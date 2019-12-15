South Africa

Robber shot dead in attack on elderly couple on Bloemfontein smallholding

15 December 2019 - 11:43 By ERNEST MABUZA
A robber was shot dead during an attack on a smallholdding in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.
A robber was shot dead during an attack on a smallholdding in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Christiaan Kotze

A suspected robber was shot dead and his accomplice arrested when security guards foiled an attack on an elderly couple at their smallholding in Bloemspruit, outside Bloemfontein, on Saturday night.

The two suspects, in their 30s, attacked the victims in their house after breaking through a security gate and the door. But they triggered the alarm system in the process.

The men tied up the two victims and assaulted them.

Members from Senforce security responded to the alarm, and found the two suspects still in the house.

“The suspects, who were armed with a panga and a hammer, allegedly attacked the two security guards.

“Security guards retaliated and shot one of the suspects and he died at the scene and managed to arrest the second one,” police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said.

The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The victims, aged 70 and 75, were referred to a local hospital for medical treatment.

ER24 said the couple suffered serious head injuries.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at 9.15pm, both a security company and [police] were on the scene. One of the suspects had been shot and killed, and another apprehended.

“The deceased suspect showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival by our paramedics,” ER24 said in a statement.

MORE

Four more eThekwini officials arrested in R208m tender scandal

The Hawks arrested four more eThekwini councillors and three contractors on Wednesday, in connection with a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender
News
4 days ago

10-year-old Cape girl killed by gangsters 'dreamt of being a doctor'

The 10-year-old Tafelsig girl who was shot in a crossfire between gangs was buried on Tuesday.
News
4 days ago

Gauteng rapist slapped with 13 life sentences, 185 years in jail

A 31-year-old man who was found guilty on 54 charges - including rape, kidnapping and assault - was slapped with 13 life sentences, plus 185 years' ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead in street where Pagad ... South Africa
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Sorry, we can't answer your call right now - Eskom staff are at a Xmas lunch South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X