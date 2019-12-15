South Africa

Three arrested for stealing school kids' bikes

15 December 2019 - 12:31 By ERNEST MABUZA
Police on Saturday arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of 43 bicycles from a school near Ladysmith on December 3.
Police on Saturday arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of 43 bicycles from a school near Ladysmith on December 3.
Image: MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI

Three men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the theft of 43 bicycles from a school at Elandslaagte, near Ladysmith, earlier this month.

The bicycles were stolen on December 3 when the school was broken into.

Police arrested the suspects, aged 19 and 20, in Emathondwane, Driefontein, in the Ladysmith area.

KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said 18 bicycles were recovered.

He said detectives were still following up on leads with regards to the remaining suspects, and that more arrests were imminent.

“These bicycles were meant for schoolchildren to help them get to and from school more easily. It is quite disturbing to find that there are heartless criminals out there who are willing to rob our children of such an opportunity,” KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said.

MORE

Train stations vandalised, set alight in Gauteng after job loss threat

The past week has seen several train stations and substations hit by vandalism, theft and burning in Gauteng.
News
3 weeks ago

Security guard murdered at home - just two months after recovering from shooting

A 39-year-old security guard, who had just recovered from a shooting two months ago, was murdered execution-style in his Zwide, Port Elizabeth, home ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gang violence blamed as three injured in drive-by shooting in Durban

Three people were shot and injured during a drive-by shooting in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead in street where Pagad ... South Africa
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Sorry, we can't answer your call right now - Eskom staff are at a Xmas lunch South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X