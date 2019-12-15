Three arrested for stealing school kids' bikes

Three men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the theft of 43 bicycles from a school at Elandslaagte, near Ladysmith, earlier this month.

The bicycles were stolen on December 3 when the school was broken into.

Police arrested the suspects, aged 19 and 20, in Emathondwane, Driefontein, in the Ladysmith area.

KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said 18 bicycles were recovered.

He said detectives were still following up on leads with regards to the remaining suspects, and that more arrests were imminent.

“These bicycles were meant for schoolchildren to help them get to and from school more easily. It is quite disturbing to find that there are heartless criminals out there who are willing to rob our children of such an opportunity,” KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said.