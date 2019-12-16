KZN cop arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during argument

A 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal cop will appear in court on Tuesday for fatally shooting two brothers during an argument at the weekend.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the police constable, based at the operational response service (ORS) in Richards Bay, was off-duty when he shot and killed two brothers, aged 24 and 32, on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 9am in the Nseleni area, northern KZN.

“It is alleged that the constable had an argument with the 24-year-old male deceased about the level of noise that came from his house throughout the night. Further allegations are that the deceased responded by assaulting the constable with his hands, and the two parties separated.

“At a later stage the constable walked to the Nseleni satellite police station to open an assault case against the deceased. Before reaching the satellite police station, the constable met up with the deceased and his 32-year-old brother. Once again the argument started between the constable and the two brothers,” Ipid said.

It was during this argument that the cop shot and killed the two men.

The constable was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

He will appear in Empangeni magistrate's court on Tuesday.