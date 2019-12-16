South Africa

KZN cop arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during argument

16 December 2019 - 11:53 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A KwaZulu-Natal constable was arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during an argument on the weekend.
A KwaZulu-Natal constable was arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during an argument on the weekend.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

A 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal cop will appear in court on Tuesday for fatally shooting two brothers during an argument at the weekend.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the police constable, based at the operational response service (ORS) in Richards Bay, was off-duty when he shot and killed two brothers, aged 24 and 32, on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 9am in the Nseleni area, northern KZN.

“It is alleged that the constable had an argument with the 24-year-old male deceased about the level of noise that came from his house throughout the night. Further allegations are that the deceased responded by assaulting the constable with his hands, and the two parties separated.

“At a later stage the constable walked to the Nseleni satellite police station to open an assault case against the deceased. Before reaching the satellite police station, the constable met up with the deceased and his 32-year-old brother. Once again the argument started between the constable and the two brothers,” Ipid said.

It was during this argument that the cop shot and killed the two men.

The constable was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

He will appear in Empangeni magistrate's court on Tuesday.

MORE

Man on the run after allegedly killing his son

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 33-year-old man who allegedly killed his 6-year-old son in a village outside Seshego.
News
3 days ago

Shock and anger after man killed wife, stepdaughter before driving into truck

Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale says gender-based violence has reached “boiling point” after the death of a mother and daughter — ...
News
3 days ago

Cape Town on high alert for 'retaliation' after gang boss shootings

Cape Town is bracing for gang violence flare-ups this weekend after the killing of Hard Livings boss Rashied Staggie outside his home on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead in street where Pagad ... South Africa
  4. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X