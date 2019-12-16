One in five inmates to benefit from prison remission announcement

About one-fifth of SA’s total prison offender population will have their sentences reduced thanks to a presidential remission of sentence programme.

During a Day of Reconciliation commemoration in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a decision to remit the sentence expiry dates of specific categories of sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees across all correction facilities in SA.

In a press briefing after Ramaphosa’s announcement, justice minister Ronald Lamola explained that about 51,063 criminal offenders out of SA's total 233,945 offenders would be granted special remission.

This includes almost 85% of probationers not in correctional facilities, half of all parolees already reintroduced back to communities, half of the total community correction population and about 9% of the country’s total inmate population.

However, prisoners who have committed sexual offences, child abuse, murder and attempted murder or armed robbery would not qualify.