South Africa

Students to know outcome of NSFAS applications on January 5

16 December 2019 - 11:38 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Students line up at an NSFAS office at a Johannesburg campus. NSFAS has told students that its contact centre will be unavailable from December 17 to January 3..
Students line up at an NSFAS office at a Johannesburg campus. NSFAS has told students that its contact centre will be unavailable from December 17 to January 3..
Image: Thulani Mbele

Students who have applied for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding will know on January 5 2020 whether their applications were successful.

"Funding decisions will be communicated to applicants via the MyNSFAS portal, therefore all applicants are advised to check and track their application status updates online," NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said.

He said the scheme would also notify applicants with missing supporting documents to upload these documents online via MyNSFAS portal.

"Applicants are urged to be vigilant and cautious during this period in order to avoid misinformation and potential scams. All status updates will be communicated online via MyNSFAS portal," said Mamabolo.

He added that the NSFAS contact centre would be unavailable from December 17 to January 3.

"The shutting down of services will allow NSFAS to process and conclude all funding decisions," he said.

MORE

'Failed' NSFAS needs a complete overhaul, administrator tells MPs

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme requires nothing less than a “complete re-imagination" of its operating model and governance structure.
Politics
1 month ago

NSFAS says contingency plans are in place to deal with strike

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has contingency plans in place to manage the strike action by staff affiliated to National ...
News
1 month ago

NSFAS' cash-for-textbooks allowance risks job losses & students' academic performance

The cash-for-textbooks allowance introduced by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in January has cost the book industry more than over ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead in street where Pagad ... South Africa
  4. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X