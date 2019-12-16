South Africa

Stutterheim shocked by killing of popular businessman

16 December 2019 - 16:45 By Sino Majangaza
Gagik Ovsepian, who was gunned down in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gagik Ovsepian, who was gunned down in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Image: FACEBOOK

The Eastern Cape's Stutterheim community is still trying to come to terms with the slaying of well-known businessman Gagik Ovsepian in the early hours of Saturday.

DispatchLIVE reported that Ovsepian, 56, owner of fast-food outlet Southern Fried Chicken, was gunned down by three men in front of his wife at their Xolora village home. His wife was unharmed.      

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said Ovsepian, whose Facebook page states he was from Armenia, died on the scene.

Kinana said three men entered the house at about 3am while the couple were sleep in their bedroom on the second floor. As soon as they woke, the men demanded money from them.

Kinana said the men had gained access through an open window.

“They shot him and took the keys of his silver Mercedes-Benz before fleeing the scene in the vehicle. They also took jewellery and two cellphones,” he said.

Kinana said the vehicle was later found abandoned on the N6 freeway.

No arrests had been made, Kinana said.

Elderly man shot by suspected robbers while filming home invasion in Joburg

A 70-year-old man was shot seemingly after a gang of robbers caught him filming a home invasion on Sunday afternoon.
News
7 hours ago

The killing has sent shock waves through the town, particularly as Ovsepian was well-known.

His friend of more than 15 years, Stephan Kumm, described him as a humble and genuine person.

“We are still shocked at the ruthless manner in which he lost his life,” Kumm said. “It still difficult to believe he is no more.”

Local PR councillor Richard Pickering said Ovsepian had played a big role in developing the economy of the town.

“We are very sad. He was a good person and did not deserve to die like this,” he said, adding Ovsepian had the best interests of his community at heart.

Kinana said a case of murder and house robbery were being investigated by Stutterheim police.

MORE

KZN cop arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during argument

A 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal cop will appear in court on Tuesday for shooting dead two brothers during an argument at the weekend.
News
4 hours ago

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Cape Town

A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

IN PICTURES | KZN family gunned down while watching TV

When a KwaZulu-Natal family gathered around their television to watch their favourite 8pm soapie, little did they know it would be their last time ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie shot dead in street where Pagad ... South Africa
  4. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X