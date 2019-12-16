South Africa

Two dead, 22 injured in Middleburg bus crash

16 December 2019 - 13:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two people died and 22 were injured in a bus collision in Kranspoort in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Monday morning.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9am ... paramedics found a bus lying on its side. Two people were found with fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene," said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

Van Huyssteen said 22 people were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by various medical services for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations," Huyssteen said.

