11 dead, more than 140 arrested in Gauteng for drunk driving over long weekend

The Gauteng community safety department has expressed concern over the growing number of motorists arrested for drunk driving in the province.

This follows the arrest of more than 140 alleged drunk drivers over the long weekend.

"The Gauteng department of community safety is concerned about the growing rate of drivers who are arrested while under the influence of alcohol on Gauteng roads," said spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.

The department has warned motorists, particularly public transport operators, to comply with the rules of the road during the festive season.