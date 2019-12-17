11 dead, more than 140 arrested in Gauteng for drunk driving over long weekend
The Gauteng community safety department has expressed concern over the growing number of motorists arrested for drunk driving in the province.
This follows the arrest of more than 140 alleged drunk drivers over the long weekend.
"The Gauteng department of community safety is concerned about the growing rate of drivers who are arrested while under the influence of alcohol on Gauteng roads," said spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.
The department has warned motorists, particularly public transport operators, to comply with the rules of the road during the festive season.
"Over the long weekend, 11 people lost their lives due to fatal crashes. The long weekend was characterised by high traffic volumes, as many citizens embarked on their journey to various holiday destinations," said Morwane.
"The department would like to call upon the law enforcement authorities to intensify road-safety activations, including roadblocks focusing on drunk drivers, unroadworthy vehicles and freight overloading, as these are some of the major contributing factors towards fatal crashes.
“We shall continue to intensify and embark on a series of road-safety activations and other crime prevention operations this festive season to ensure the safety of Gauteng citizens.
"The department will also complement law enforcement initiatives by deploying community patrollers at identified targeted parks and open spaces as well as public transport hubs."