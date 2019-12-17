Ailing district municipality's R60K year-end ‘celebration’ causes outcry

The broke Amathole district municipality, which took out an overdraft to pay December salaries, paid R60,000 for the accommodation and drinks of councillors attending a two-day year-end function at Edge Lodge, Beacon Bay, last week.

DispatchLIVE reported that, in a letter to municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba, Linda Simanga, the director of legislative support and executive service, motivated for the expenditure, saying the year-end marked a time to “look back, take stock and ... celebrate achievements and note pitfalls”.

“Amathole district municipality has over the years marked the last council meeting of the year as a time to appreciate the work that the councillors have achieved with some kind of celebration or end-of-year function,” he wrote.

The quotation, seen by the Daily Dispatch, shows that the municipality paid R16,000 for councillors’ drinks and braai, and R42,750 for accommodation in 45 single rooms for December 12 and 13.