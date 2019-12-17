South Africa

Beachgoers bent on boozing in string of weekend clashes with Cape Town cops

17 December 2019 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
Some of the alcohol that was confiscated from beachgoers in Cape Town at the weekend.
Some of the alcohol that was confiscated from beachgoers in Cape Town at the weekend.
Image: City of Cape Town

Officers enforcing alcohol-free beaches were involved in several confrontations with members of the public at the long weekend, the city of Cape Town said on Tuesday.

In two incidents in Muizenberg, council law-enforcement officers had to use pepper spray to defend themselves, said spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

More than 1,000 units of alcohol were confiscated over the past few days, and what is alarming is the violent response of some of the offenders to the officers’ interventions,” he said.

In Muizenberg on Monday, a man was arrested after he assaulted an officer who confiscated his alcohol.

“At the Zandvlei picnic area, also in Muizenberg, about 60 people attacked officers who had impounded alcohol. The officers were forced to use pepper spray to defend themselves.

Bylaw regulating access to beach and foul language has Capetonians swearing to resist

Owners of highly valued beachfront properties have significantly encroached on the public’s right to access beaches by extending the edge of their ...
News
3 months ago

“On Saturday, behind the civic centre in Muizenberg, three officers were attacked by about 25 bathers who resorted to violence after their alcohol was confiscated. The officers had to use pepper spray to defend themselves and backup was called.

“Five suspects were arrested for assault and will appear in court on Tuesday.”

Dyason said five bathers in Muizenberg attacked lifeguards who asked them to swim in the safe bathing area. They fled when officers arrived on the scene.

“At Eden on the Bay in the Blaauwberg area, officers again had to contend with riotous behaviour. A suspect was detained and had his alcohol confiscated when a large group of people tried to intimidate officers into releasing him.

“Backup was requested and the effort of the crowd was thwarted.”

Dyason said a number of swimmers were removed from the surf by lifeguards and law-enforcement officials on Monday afternoon.

“Alcohol played a major role in all of these incidents and people are reminded once again that officers will crack down on all transgressions of the bylaws,” he said.

READ MORE

WATCH | 'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard

A security guard who was present at Clifton's 3rd Beach on Saturday said streams of young people had arrived at the beach late in the evening, ...
News
2 months ago

Nelson Mandela Bay's boozy beach headache

Boozy beachgoers are proving to be a real headache for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. However, city officials say that while they cannot stop ...
News
1 year ago

Cape Town to send thousands of bottles of alcohol down the drain

It seems some Cape Town residents found a substitute to quench their thirst when the city battled at water crisis last year - boozing on beaches. But ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X