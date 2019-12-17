South Africa

Boyfriend arrested after ANC member Sindisiwe Ndlovu shot dead in KZN

17 December 2019 - 17:46 By Orrin Singh
Sindisiwe Ndlovu, a portfolio co-ordinator in the KZN department of arts, culture, sport and recreation, was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning - allegedly by her boyfriend.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A member of the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in Cramond, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Sindisiwe Ndlovu - who was employed as a portfolio co-ordinator in the KZN department of arts, culture, sport and recreation - was fatally shot following an argument.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a suspect was later arrested.

"It is alleged that this [Tuesday] morning at 3am, at Thokozani area in Cramond, a 34-year-old woman was fatally shot by a known suspect after an argument. A 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for murder and the firearm used by the suspect was seized by police. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Naicker.

Various political organisations and government departments expressed their shock following the incident.

Arts, culture, sport and recreation MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela, who visited Ndlovu's family after hearing the news, described her as a dedicated employee who was passionate about service delivery.

“When I joined the department in May this year, Sindisiwe was one of the employees I had an opportunity to work with in my first two days in office. She showed her dedication in community service and this one of the reasons I decided to keep her to continue working in my office,” said Mavimbela.

"Comrade Sindi was a youth activist who dedicated her life to the service of young people in our country. She has served in various capacities in both the student movement Sasco and the youth movement, serving in the provincial executive committee. She was soft-spoken but uncompromising in her beliefs of championing the interests of young people," said the ANC Youth League in a statement. 

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) in the province called on law-enforcement agencies to act with speed to ensure that justice prevails and that the perpetrator gets the punishment he deserves.

“We can imagine the pain and loss the family and friends are going through at this time," said ANCWL KZN secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela.

"During the 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence, we went all out to raise awareness against this scourge which has become rampant in our communities. Day in and day out, we learnt about the shocking and brutal murders of women. We wonder what has gone wrong with the moral fibre of society.

"Enough is enough now - this must come to an end." 

