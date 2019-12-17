'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and cleaner assaulted

“Drunken” behaviour cast a shadow on fun in the sun on Durban's beachfront during the busiest festive weekend of the year. A student traffic warden was knocked over and a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) worker and a metro police officer were assaulted in separate incidents.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela described the incidents as “absolutely shocking and embarrassing”.

On Sunday, a DSW worker was assaulted while cleaning an area near Blue Lagoon.

“His keys were taken away as he tried to get back into his vehicle. Metro police had given chase, but were unable to apprehend the person due to the large crowds they had to manoeuvre through,” Mayisela said.

On Monday, a “drunk” woman got into a vehicle and knocked over a student traffic warden, before hitting two other vehicles.

“She was arrested and detained, and a case of drunken, reckless and negligent driving has been opened,” Mayisela said.

The third incident also occurred on Monday, when a metro police officer was assaulted by three men when he apprehended them for allegedly drinking in public.

“The individuals have been arrested,” Mayisela said.