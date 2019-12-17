'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and cleaner assaulted
“Drunken” behaviour cast a shadow on fun in the sun on Durban's beachfront during the busiest festive weekend of the year. A student traffic warden was knocked over and a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) worker and a metro police officer were assaulted in separate incidents.
eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela described the incidents as “absolutely shocking and embarrassing”.
On Sunday, a DSW worker was assaulted while cleaning an area near Blue Lagoon.
“His keys were taken away as he tried to get back into his vehicle. Metro police had given chase, but were unable to apprehend the person due to the large crowds they had to manoeuvre through,” Mayisela said.
On Monday, a “drunk” woman got into a vehicle and knocked over a student traffic warden, before hitting two other vehicles.
“She was arrested and detained, and a case of drunken, reckless and negligent driving has been opened,” Mayisela said.
The third incident also occurred on Monday, when a metro police officer was assaulted by three men when he apprehended them for allegedly drinking in public.
“The individuals have been arrested,” Mayisela said.
He said beachgoers needed to understand that law officers on the beachfront were not there to “frustrate or give them a hard time”.
“Officers of the law are there to maximise the safety of our residents and tourists. The challenge is that people are not heeding the message to not consume alcohol. Anyone can see that for them to behave in that fashion, they are being influenced by alcohol.
“As much as the message is out there and police are confiscating alcohol, people will always find ways to consume alcohol on the beachfront. Once they are drunk, they behave badly. How do you assault an officer of the law? How do you assault a DSW worker picking up litter to ensure that the area you are in is clean?”
He said unruly visitors would be arrested.
“The municipality will not hesitate to arrest any member of the public that is found to be disobeying the rules of designated public spaces and who choose to assault any other persons or municipal personnel who are trying to do their jobs. Those caught transgressing will be brought to book.”
When the crowds leave, DSW workers descend on the beachfront to pick up the tons of litter left behind.
Discarded takeaway containers, plastic packets, lost clothing and broken bottles are strewn across the area.
EThekwini's DSW and Metro Police working together into the early hours of the morning to keep your City clean. Show your appreciation by keeping it clean.Posted by EThekwini Municipality on Monday, December 16, 2019
The municipality has embarked on an “aggressive” campaign to get beachgoers to clean up after themselves.
They are handing out bin bags to families to force them to do so.
Mayisela said the mindset about litter would not change overnight. Therefore, the municipality would continue to bombard visitors with educational messages.
“It takes two to tango. We will make sure that the space is clean, but visitors must adopt the same attitude.”