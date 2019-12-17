Fadwaan Murphy trial postponed after deaths of his co-accused sister and lawyer

They are alleged to run one of Mitchells Plain's biggest drug syndicates.

Defence counsel were expected to start arguments for a discharge application on December 2, but due to Jantjies' murder, the case was postponed.

On Tuesday, Judge Diane Davis again postponed the case, after offering her condolences to Murphy and his family.

Murphy was heard telling a member of his defence team: “I have no more tears to cry. So far this year I have lost six family members ... there was my mother, my father (referring to Jantjies) and now my sister.”

TimesLIVE understands Murphy had a close relationship with Jantjies spanning more than two decades and that he saw the seasoned lawyer as a father figure.