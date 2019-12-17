South Africa

Fadwaan Murphy trial postponed after deaths of his co-accused sister and lawyer

17 December 2019 - 12:48 By aron hyman
Fadwaan Murphy is on trial in Cape Town on various charges.
Fadwaan Murphy is on trial in Cape Town on various charges.
Image: Facebook/Fadwaan Murphy

The case against alleged Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan Murphy was postponed on Tuesday after the death of two key figures in his criminal trial.

Alleged drug lord Fadwaan Murphy's sister and co-accused, Glenda Bird, died of cancer last week.
Alleged drug lord Fadwaan Murphy's sister and co-accused, Glenda Bird, died of cancer last week.
Image: Facebook/Glenda Bird

Murphy's sister and fellow accused, Glenda Bird, died of cancer last week. The Daily Voice reported that she was recently diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Her death came two weeks after her senior counsel, advocate Vernon Jantjies, was killed in an alleged hit outside his linen store in Mitchells Plain.

Murphy, Shafieka Murphy (Murphy's ex-wife), Dominic Davidson, Leon Paulsen and Desmond Jacobs, face 229 counts, including drug dealing, racketeering and money-laundering.

They are alleged to run one of Mitchells Plain's biggest drug syndicates.

Defence counsel were expected to start arguments for a discharge application on December 2, but due to Jantjies' murder, the case was postponed.

On Tuesday, Judge Diane Davis again postponed the case, after offering her condolences to Murphy and his family.

Murphy was heard telling a member of his defence team: “I have no more tears to cry. So far this year I have lost six family members ... there was my mother, my father (referring to Jantjies) and now my sister.”

TimesLIVE understands Murphy had a close relationship with Jantjies spanning more than two decades and that he saw the seasoned lawyer as a father figure.

Cape Town advocate Vernon Jantjies was killed in a hail of bullets on December 1.
Cape Town advocate Vernon Jantjies was killed in a hail of bullets on December 1.
Image: Facebook/Vernon Jantjies

The investigating officer in the case, Capt Nadine Brits, and the state prosecutor, Anne Heeramun, were not present in court on Tuesday. Another state prosecutor stood in for Heeramun. 

The defence is expected to argue for a discharge application when the case resumes on March 30.

READ MORE

Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver'

Cape Town criminal law veteran Vernon Jantjies received an offer he could not refuse. But when he could not deliver on his client’s demand to keep ...
News
1 week ago

‘Vet’ chance: landmark ruling a big setback for ‘drug lord’

Alleged drug lord Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy suffered a huge setback in court when a judge decided to stick to the initial evidence of a witness who ...
News
1 month ago

'Mr Big' poses for selfies with R3m stash during high court drug trial

One of Mitchells Plain's biggest suspected drug dealers bent down to take a selfie with drugs worth more than R3m in the Cape Town high court on ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X