South Africa

Five must-have SA apps to help ease holiday stress

17 December 2019 - 07:00 By Naledi Shange
Make your holidays more "zen" with five useful apps.
Make your holidays more "zen" with five useful apps.
Image: 123 RF/Sifotography

There are five apps that South Africans can absolutely not do without this coming festive season.

So says public relations group Irvin Partners.

The group released the names of the apps just ahead of the first public holiday of December and undoubtedly, these will prove useful.

Eskom Se Push

This app gives you push alerts on load-shedding schedules. After recent rolling blackouts, this one is a no-brainer.

“The Eskom Se Push app keeps you up to date on exactly when you will be without power, meaning you can make sure the turkey will still be roasted in time for Christmas lunch now that we find ourselves in another period of load-shedding no matter how long it may last,” said Irvin Partners.

SweepSouth

This app will assist you in getting a helper at the simple touch of a button. SweepSouth is perfect to use on a day after you have scores of holiday guests over and now need a helping hand in washing your dishes or cleaning up your house.

“Whether you’ll be looking for help over this period because your domestic worker is on leave, or maybe you want some extra help after an evening entertaining friends and family, SweepSouth, similar to Uber, allows you to book a vetted and user-rated domestic worker when you need it,” said Irvin Parners.

New SA-developed lift app hits the market

The lifti service is a more affordable e-hailing app aimed at younger, budget-conscious commuters
Motoring
1 month ago

Bottles

The name of this app says it all. There’s nothing worse than having guests over and halfway through your social gathering, you realise you’re out of drinks. This app allows you to order and get refreshments delivered straight to your doorstep.

“Promising delivery within 20 minutes to an hour, the Bottles app describes itself as the fastest, most convenient, and reliable way to order beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and snacks,” said Irvine Partners.

"Currently serving most of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Bloemfontein, this app is ideal for when a trip to the bottle store just isn’t convenient and you still want a little extra tipple for those unplanned braais and get-togethers that make this time of year so special."

Eat Out

Irvine Partners explained that the Eat Out guide’ is the premiere list of restaurants across South Africa, as rated by a panel of 50 food and restaurant industry experts.

“With the Eat Out app, not only can you see what Eat Out has to say about the eateries wherever you may be enjoying your holiday across the country, you can also reserve yourself a table,” the group added.

Secura

If you want piece of mind concerning your safety over these holidays, Irvin Partners suggests that this is the app to have.

“An on-demand mobile response solution using GPS technology, Secura, allows users to connect with the closest armed response vehicle near them for only R49 per month. With this app, enjoying the outdoors or a relaxing away from your own in-home armed response will be made a little easier this festive season.”

MORE

Avoid traffic fine drama with a new online payment system

You can pay your traffic fines online and possibly benefit from a 20% discount
Motoring
4 days ago

3 free safety apps that'll help your loved ones find you in an emergency

Recent headlines have been dominated by the names of local women who've tragically lost their lives after being reported missing, sparking anger and ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Holiday reading: 24 must-read books from 2019 à la Michele Magwood

Memoirs, thrillers, biographies, novels - you're beach-book ready with this list!
Books
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X