Five must-have SA apps to help ease holiday stress
There are five apps that South Africans can absolutely not do without this coming festive season.
So says public relations group Irvin Partners.
The group released the names of the apps just ahead of the first public holiday of December and undoubtedly, these will prove useful.
Eskom Se Push
This app gives you push alerts on load-shedding schedules. After recent rolling blackouts, this one is a no-brainer.
“The Eskom Se Push app keeps you up to date on exactly when you will be without power, meaning you can make sure the turkey will still be roasted in time for Christmas lunch now that we find ourselves in another period of load-shedding no matter how long it may last,” said Irvin Partners.
SweepSouth
This app will assist you in getting a helper at the simple touch of a button. SweepSouth is perfect to use on a day after you have scores of holiday guests over and now need a helping hand in washing your dishes or cleaning up your house.
“Whether you’ll be looking for help over this period because your domestic worker is on leave, or maybe you want some extra help after an evening entertaining friends and family, SweepSouth, similar to Uber, allows you to book a vetted and user-rated domestic worker when you need it,” said Irvin Parners.
Bottles
The name of this app says it all. There’s nothing worse than having guests over and halfway through your social gathering, you realise you’re out of drinks. This app allows you to order and get refreshments delivered straight to your doorstep.
“Promising delivery within 20 minutes to an hour, the Bottles app describes itself as the fastest, most convenient, and reliable way to order beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and snacks,” said Irvine Partners.
"Currently serving most of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Bloemfontein, this app is ideal for when a trip to the bottle store just isn’t convenient and you still want a little extra tipple for those unplanned braais and get-togethers that make this time of year so special."
Eat Out
Irvine Partners explained that the Eat Out guide’ is the premiere list of restaurants across South Africa, as rated by a panel of 50 food and restaurant industry experts.
“With the Eat Out app, not only can you see what Eat Out has to say about the eateries wherever you may be enjoying your holiday across the country, you can also reserve yourself a table,” the group added.
Secura
If you want piece of mind concerning your safety over these holidays, Irvin Partners suggests that this is the app to have.
“An on-demand mobile response solution using GPS technology, Secura, allows users to connect with the closest armed response vehicle near them for only R49 per month. With this app, enjoying the outdoors or a relaxing away from your own in-home armed response will be made a little easier this festive season.”