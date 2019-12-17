Greenmarket Square occupation by refugees to continue into new year

The Central Methodist Mission on Greenmarket Square in Cape Town's city centre has been overflowing with refugees for two months, with hundreds of people who cannot fit into the church living outside on Longmarket Street.

And after a court hearing on Friday, the situation will not be resolved until at least January 22, when the next hearing will be held.

The case is a continuation of an urgent interdict brought by the City of Cape Town on December 9. The city wants the Cape High Court to order the refugees to stop disregarding health and safety bylaws. The interdict would prevent those seeking refuge at the church from urinating and defecating outside, washing clothes outside and making fires and cooking outside. The city also wants the refugees to refrain from intimidating, threatening and harassing its officials.

Judge Kate Savage postponed the December 9 hearing until Friday to give the city, the department of home affairs and the police an opportunity to meet and find a solution. The role of home affairs is to verify the refugees’ documents.

The refugees have been protesting for months, previously outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office on St Georges Mall. They were dispersed in a chaotic scene on October 30. They have been demanding to be resettled in third country, not in SA or their countries of origin (mostly central African countries).