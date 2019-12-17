'I'll always feel the pain and trauma': GBV victim tells of struggle in vain for justice

For many victims of gender-based violence in SA, navigating their way through the criminal justice system is a daunting journey.

This is the perspective of a woman who was raped and has seen her attacker walk free, due to a “lack of evidence” in court.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity, was inconsolable when she saw her case fall apart.

“It was difficult to come to terms with and I still have not been able to deal with it, despite receiving counselling regularly,” she said.

She was raped, allegedly by her cousin during a family gathering in 2012.

“I was 17 at the time. My family had gathered at my grandmother's house for her 80th birthday party, so I felt safe and never imagined that anything bad would happen to me,” she said.

She said her older cousin called her to his car and asked her to accompany him to the shops.

“But instead, he drove to a nearby bush where he had his way with me. We returned and I was too scared to tell anyone at the time because I didn't think anybody would believe me,” she said.