South Africa

Intercape bus passengers robbed at gunpoint en route to Zimbabwe

17 December 2019 - 14:50 By Iavan Pijoos
Intercape passengers travelling from Joburg to Harare were robbed at gunpoint of their cellphones, cash and jewellery on December 7.
Intercape passengers travelling from Joburg to Harare were robbed at gunpoint of their cellphones, cash and jewellery on December 7.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Intercape passengers were stripped of their belongings at gunpoint by a gang of robbers near Kranskop tollgate on the N1 in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said on Tuesday that two men who had pretended to be passengers pointed guns at the bus driver and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

“It is still unclear where the two got in. After stopping, another vehicle coming from behind with more robbers got into the bus and started robbing everybody,” he said.

Two dead, 22 injured in Middleburg bus crash

Two people died and 22 were injured in a bus collision in Kranspoort, Middelburg, on Monday morning.
News
1 day ago

He said the gang had at least eight members, who robbed passengers of their cellphones, money and jewellery.

Intercape confirmed that the incident happened around 11pm on Saturday December 7. The bus had been travelling from Johannesburg to Harare.

“This completely random, uncontrollable act by criminals masquerading as passengers is regretted by Intercape,” the company said in a statement.

"We would like to confirm that as an organisation we strive to keep our passengers safe at all times. Intercape would like to apologise to our most valued passengers for any inconvenience."

No arrests have been made.

MORE:

Thieves steal 62-seater bus from special needs school in Klerksdorp

Thieves made off with a branded 62-seater bus from a special needs school at Klerksdorp in the North West.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Cash-in-transit van looted after robbery

Ten suspects in four vehicles attacked and bombed a cash van on December 13 in Spruitview.
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X