Ipid arrests policeman accused of raping woman, 18, on church outing

A policeman who allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman while on a church outing in West Bank, East London, last week will appear before the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested the 45-year-old police sergeant.

“It is alleged that the police sergeant based in the East London local criminal centre bought some liquor for the victim and later took her to his vehicle where he allegedly raped her.

“The next day the victim reported the incident to her sister and the matter was then reported to the police who in turn alerted the Ipid,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

Seisa said Ipid would continue to ensure that cases relating to the abuse of women and children by any police official were properly investigated.