South Africa

Ipid arrests policeman accused of raping woman, 18, on church outing

17 December 2019 - 10:32 By ERNEST MABUZA
A police sergeant has been arrested for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman last week.
A police sergeant has been arrested for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman last week.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A policeman who allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman while on a church outing in West Bank, East London, last week will appear before the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested the 45-year-old police sergeant.

“It is alleged that the police sergeant based in the East London local criminal centre bought some liquor for the victim and later took her to his vehicle where he allegedly raped her.

“The next day the victim reported the incident to her sister and the matter was then reported to the police who in turn alerted the Ipid,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

Seisa said Ipid would continue to ensure that cases relating to the abuse of women and children by any police official were properly investigated.

MORE

KZN cop arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during argument

A 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal cop will appear in court on Tuesday for shooting dead two brothers during an argument at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Police watchdog secures sexual abuse conviction against former metro cop

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has, as part Gender-Based Violence (GBV) redress, “successfully” investigated and secured a ...
News
1 week ago

Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape

Horrifying videos, apparently taken by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert, 45, give some inkling into what drove him into a frenzy of violence in which he ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X