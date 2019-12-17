South Africa

Man arrested for 'killing' grandmother and 'raping' two young children

17 December 2019 - 07:17 By Iavan Pijoos
The man allegedly broke into the house in the Mcuku Locality on Sunday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly murdered an elderly woman and kidnapped and raped two young children in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Tuesday that the man allegedly broke into the house in the Mcuku Locality on Sunday, where he found the 72-year-old woman with her two grandchildren, aged four and five.

Kinana said he stabbed the woman multiple times and left her for dead on a mattress outside her room.

“During the incident, the two children were kidnapped by the suspect [and taken] to a place where he raped them.

“However, the children were later found alive and returned to their home.”

Cases of murder, kidnapping, rape and house robbery were opened.

He is expected to appear in Libode Magistrate's Court soon.

