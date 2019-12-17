South Africa

Ramped-up security at OR Tambo airport nets 10 for theft of booze, juices

17 December 2019 - 11:48 By TimesLIVE
A random stop-and-search being carried out in one of the baggage handling areas.
Image: ACSA

Ten security officers from a contracted security company were dismissed after being found in possession of stolen items including alcohol and juices at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said this was among several actions taken as part of peak-season security operations.

Acsa expects more than 3.6-million passengers will fly in and out during December and January. The Friday before Christmas and the first Friday in January are expected to have high passenger volumes. “Security has been ramped up, with additional members being provided by the police and licensed security contractors,” said Acsa.

Among the measures being taken are random stop and search operations of people working in and around the airport.

Other measures include additional staff to monitor several hundred CCTV cameras in real time.

“Staff with permits to work on the airside are not only subject to random stop and searches but are also subject to intensified searches at access points, both entering and leaving access-controlled areas,” Acsa added. 

“Baggage wagons and other vehicles being used at airside are being randomly stopped, with drivers subject to questioning and inspections carried out.”

The security operations have so far also resulted in:

  • The arrests of 10 people for contravening the Civil Aviation Act and for trespassing;
  • Alcohol wrapped in blankets and thrown over a fence was handed to the SAPS for further investigation;
  • Damaged fencing was identified in an area where alcohol wrapped in blankets was found during perimeter inspections, and has been repaired;
  • Officers of a licensed security contractor apprehended two foreigners in toilets who were found with fraudulent passports. They were handed over to the police  and a case opened;
  • Officers of a licensed security contractor apprehended a foreigner trying to enter SA illegally. He was arrested and handed to the police;
  • Workers for two contractors were found removing items from an airside rubbish dump, arrested and handed to the police; and
  • A security officer employed by an international airline was found with 47 bottles of liquor miniatures when stopped and searched. He was arrested and has appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court.

Betty Maloka, senior manager for corporate affairs at the airport, said the airlines, ground-handling companies, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders are collaborating extensively with airport managers to ensure a successful holiday season.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we are well placed to mitigate security risks and maintain technical, engineering and IT systems to prevent unnecessary delays.”

SPECIAL PARKING OFFER

For those going away for more than seven days, the airport is running a special offer of R500 for parking for seven to 14 days, excluding the piazza pick-up and premium parking areas.

