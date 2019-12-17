South Africa

Suspended police tech head Adeline Shezi appears in court for corruption

17 December 2019 - 19:25 By ERNEST MABUZA and nomahlubi jordaan
Suspended head of the police's Technology Management Services (TMS) Lt-Gen Adeline Shezi appeared in court on Tuesday to face fraud and corruption charges.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Suspended senior policewoman Lt-Gen Adeline Shezi appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Two family members appeared alongside her. They are Tshepo Khoza, 39, and Matilda Khoza, 63. The three are facing charges of fraud and corruption amounting to just over R1m.

The charges relate to the period when Shezi was head of the police’s technology management services.

It was revealed in April last year that Shezi was under investigation by police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for alleged corruption.

Ipid investigated the case in collaboration with the investigative directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Shezi was suspended in November last year following an ongoing forensic investigation that implicated her in dubious financial transactions amounting to millions of rand.

All three accused were released on bail of R1,000 each and will appear in court again on February 7 next year.

Ipid said Shezi's arrest was to ensure that "police officers who are accused of wrongdoing and irrespective of rank and seniority are held accountable".

