Tito Mboweni rejoins Twitter and shares a paparazzi moment

Tito Mboweni, who is known as Tweeto Mboweni on Twitter, has rejoined the app after reconsidering his decision to give it the boot.

The finance minister said he was encouraged to return to Twitter by his “Kigali friends” and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, after his departure in October. At the time, he said the platform was “abusive” and he would no longer engage in debates online.