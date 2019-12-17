Tito Mboweni rejoins Twitter and shares a paparazzi moment
Tito Mboweni, who is known as Tweeto Mboweni on Twitter, has rejoined the app after reconsidering his decision to give it the boot.
The finance minister said he was encouraged to return to Twitter by his “Kigali friends” and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, after his departure in October. At the time, he said the platform was “abusive” and he would no longer engage in debates online.
On Twitter at the weekend, Mboweni said while some were doing a “huge Brexit vote”, he was staying on the app.
Whilst some are doing a huge Brexit vote, my decision is #IAmStaying here.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 13, 2019
The announcement was followed by a series of tweets, as Mboweni shared updates on his trip home to Hammanskraal.
In one, he shared a paparazzi moment: “An old Gogo asked to shake my hand and take a picture. I obliged. What a moment.”
I stopped at the Total Petroport near Hammanskraal. An old Gogo asked to shake my hand and take a picture. I obliged. What a moment. “I always see you on TV”.She was so happy. That happy smile made my day!Mrs Elizabeth Mphela.Speechless. Merry Christmas Gogo. She is 95 years old. pic.twitter.com/laWXcz9ODl— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 14, 2019
I am with Pastor Thomas Mbhungana, his wife and daughter as we celebrate Mhani Lizzy Mushwana’s birthday. She is 86 years old. Such a good feeling to be amongst family. Solani Village, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo Province, 15 December 2019. pic.twitter.com/TMG6YkSVuZ— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 15, 2019
Today I hosted the former President of SASCO, Ngoako Selamolela, Nomasonto Ndlovu ( CEO of #LimpopoTourism) and Nonceba Mhlauli ( spokesperson for the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation). Nice. Typical Makgobaskloof day: misty, raining and cold.Beautiful! December 16, 2019. pic.twitter.com/ad57kq8Fov— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 16, 2019
On a lighter note. Let us Talk Shoes People!! pic.twitter.com/PVTegkgbrs— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 16, 2019