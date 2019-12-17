South Africa

Tito Mboweni rejoins Twitter and shares a paparazzi moment

17 December 2019 - 10:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is back on the Twitter streets.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Tito Mboweni, who is known as Tweeto Mboweni on Twitter, has rejoined the app after reconsidering his decision to give it the boot.

The finance minister said he was encouraged to return to Twitter by his “Kigali friends” and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, after his departure in October. At the time, he said the platform was “abusive” and he would no longer engage in debates online.

On Twitter at the weekend, Mboweni said while some were doing a “huge Brexit vote”, he was staying on the app.

The announcement was followed by a series of tweets, as Mboweni shared updates on his trip home to Hammanskraal.

In one, he shared a paparazzi moment: “An old Gogo asked to shake my hand and take a picture. I obliged. What a moment.”

