South Africa

WATCH | 70-year-old man shot while filming would-be robbers

17 December 2019 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE

An elderly man was shot in the stomach while filming an alleged robbery taking place at his neighbour's house in Eden Glen, Edenvale. 

CCTV footage from inside the house shows two suspects entering the premises. At the same time, the 70-year-old victim is filming the men from his car across the road. 

In the video, the man can be seen calmly offering his phone to the suspects, then their raised voices are broken by the sound of a gunshot. 

The injured man was flown to a hospital. 

Two cases, one of attempted murder and another of residential burglary, have been opened with Edenvale police.  

Cash-in-transit van looted after robbery

Ten suspects in four vehicles attacked and bombed a cash van on December 13 in Spruitview.
