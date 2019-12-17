WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist

National police say valuable evidence was lost when community members looted a cash van after a heist in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said 10 suspects in four vehicles ambushed and bombed the van in Spruitview on Friday afternoon.

Muridili said one guard suffered minor injuries in the explosion.

The gang fled the scene in three vehicles, with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after the heist, community members scoured the scene for money.

“The act of communities looting the cash at a crime scene tampers with the preservation [thereof].

“Those who witness [such incidents] should refrain from stealing the scattered bank notes, as that constitutes a criminal offence. Valuable evidence has been lost,” Muridili said.