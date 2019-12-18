South Africa

Defence in Miguel Louw murder case applies for charges to be dismissed

18 December 2019 - 15:55 By Lwandile Bhengu
Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Durban schoolboy Miguel Louw.
Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Durban schoolboy Miguel Louw.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Mohammed Ebrahim, the man accused of killing Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw, has applied for a dismissal of charges after the state closed its case on Wednesday.

Ebrahim’s lawyer, advocate Jay Naidoo, informed the Durban high court of their intentions to petition section 147 of the Criminal Procedure Act. If the application is granted, the charges against Ebrahim will be dismissed. The act states that charges may be dismissed if, among other reasons, the prosecutor has not offered material evidence at the trial.

Miguel's decomposing body was discovered in a bushy area in Phoenix in September last year. The discovery was made less than 100m from Ebrahim’s family home.

Video footage from a motor spares shop near Miguel’s home showed him walking with Ebrahim on the day he went missing in July last year.

Earlier in the day, the investigating officer in the case, Warrant Officer Rajan Govender, took to the stand. Naidoo asked Govender if he had interviewed any other children from Miguel’s school after he went missing

“I visited the school intending to interview the other children that were mentioned (by the boy who testified). The principal thereafter contacted the parents of the children. The principal was told that the children would not be making any statements regarding this case,” said Govender.

The application is set to be argued on Thursday.

MORE

Love life, cocaine play out in Miguel Louw murder trial

Raylene Louw’s love life and lifestyle choices were at the centre of her testimony against the man accused of killing her son Miguel, as defence ...
News
1 month ago

Three more join wife in court over stabbing to death of KZN policeman

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal policeman who was stabbed to death on the south coast last ...
News
6 hours ago

Justice at last for brutal murder and rape of 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters

Social workers, neighbours, his grandmother and even his mother failed to protect 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters from the monster who attacked his ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  4. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X