Durban prosecutor arrested for allegedly 'fixing' shoplifting case

A public prosecutor based at the Durban magistrate’s court was arrested by members of the Hawks on Wednesday afternoon.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said the prosecutor was nabbed on allegations of corruption by members of the Durban serious corruption investigation unit.

"It is alleged that she demanded cash from a complainant in a case of shoplifting. She allegedly promised she would make the case weak," he said.

The accused is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court before the end of the week.