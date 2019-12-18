EC towns face Xmas and New Year's blackouts as municipality fails to pay Eskom debt

Residents of several Eastern Cape towns will be without electricity for as many as 14 hours a day after their municipality failed to reach an agreement with Eskom over outstanding debts.

Eskom announced on Wednesday that, from Monday, it would implement “bulk” power interruption to the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality in the Eastern Cape due to non-payment of its account.

“The decision was taken after Raymond Mhlaba local municipality failed to provide Eskom with an acceptable payment arrangement of the municipality's bulk electricity debt,” the power utility said in a statement.

Fort Beaufort, Adelaide and Bedford were among the towns which would be affected.