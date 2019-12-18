Five killed and two injured as bullets fly in Joburg tavern robbery

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three men following the deaths of five patrons at a tavern.

According to police, the five were killed on Monday at a tavern in Freedom Park, Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

"It is alleged that three armed suspects wearing balaclavas forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu's Tavern, near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park. [They] assaulted and robbed the 53-year-old tavern owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone," said Saps in a statement.

The suspects then randomly fired shots, hitting seven people. Five men died at the scene, while another man and a woman were rushed to hospital. The injured pair were discharged on Tuesday morning.