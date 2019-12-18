South Africa

'I just want to hold him': Family of Shiraaz Mohamed waiting anxiously for him to come home

18 December 2019 - 06:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan and ERNEST MABUZA
The family of photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who has reportedly escaped from captivity in Syria, are now eagerly awaiting his return to SA.
The family of photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who has reportedly escaped from captivity in Syria, are now eagerly awaiting his return to SA.
Image: SUPPLIED

"I just want to grab Shiraaz and hold him."

These were the words of Shirley Brijlal, the former wife of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped and held hostage in Syria for almost three years.

Gift of the Givers announced this week that they had received information that Mohamed had escaped from captivity.

Brijlal told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that they had been in contact with the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco). She said it was a "huge" relief that Mohamed had escaped and was alive - but added that they did not have any new information.

SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the Givers

SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped in Syria almost three years ago, is free.
News
2 days ago

"We've been in contact with Dirco and they said we need to be patient. We just need to respect protocol. We trust in the process," said Brijlal.

"He was courageous enough to escape. We are just waiting for him to come back home."

She said the family was anxiously waiting for an update about Mohamed's wellbeing. "We are continuing in our prayers for him to come back. I just want to grab Shiraaz and hold him. Right now it's almost like [his return is only] in theory. The three years of waiting is unbearable," she said.

"We are comforted that he made an effort to leave that horrible place."

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele would not comment on the specifics of the department's involvement. "We as Dirco are seized with the matter. We are working [on] the matter. When it is necessary to provide more information, we will issue a statement,” he said.

Ngqengelele said the department’s role was to help South Africans in distress. “In delicate matters such as these, we try not to put the life of Shiraaz Mohamed in danger."

READ MORE:

Captors of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed demand R10m for his freedom

The family of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who is being held hostage in Syria, has made an impassioned plea to the country to assist in raising ...
News
1 month ago

A timeline of SA journalist Shiraaz Mohamed's kidnapping

A video, purportedly of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed pleading for his release, surfaced on Monday.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  4. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X