South Africa

Intimidation & vandalism force suspension of metro bus service

18 December 2019 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
Operations have been suspended until Friday.
Image: Premier David Makhura via Twitter

Ekurhuleni has suspended the Harambee BRT service from Tembisa to OR Tambo International Airport to protect bus drivers and commuters.

Operations on the route have been stopped until Friday, the metro said.

“This follows the intimidation and threats by people who forced their way in and vandalised the buses.”

