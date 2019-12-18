Intimidation & vandalism force suspension of metro bus service
18 December 2019 - 07:31
Ekurhuleni has suspended the Harambee BRT service from Tembisa to OR Tambo International Airport to protect bus drivers and commuters.
Operations on the route have been stopped until Friday, the metro said.
“This follows the intimidation and threats by people who forced their way in and vandalised the buses.”
📌NOTICE— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) December 17, 2019
In the interest of protecting Harambee BRT bus drivers and commuters, operations from Tembisa to OR Tambo International Airport have been temporarily stopped until Friday, 20 Dec. This follows intimidation, threat and vandalism on the busses. pic.twitter.com/mpSl6MI2ak