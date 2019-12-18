Justice for KZN teen who was kidnapped, raped and murdered en route to church service

A 28-year-old man who kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered a Durban teenager four years ago has been sentenced to life imprisonment, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

Sosha Lamulani Nkosi was sentenced in an Mthunzini court last week.

“His sentence came after the court heard how he brutally raped and killed a teenager in Mahlabathini,” police said in a statement.

His victim was 14-year-old Ayanda Buthelezi.

She boarded a taxi on November 28 to travel from her home to her church in KwaMnyandu, Mahlabathini.

“When she alighted from the taxi, the accused, who was also in the taxi, jumped off. He dragged the victim to a nearby bush, where she was tied up with a rope,” police said.

“The accused repeatedly raped the victim, who was held in the bushes for seven days without food.”

Buthelezi’s body was discovered in the bushes on December 4 2015.