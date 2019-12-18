South Africa

Kruger National Park roads now open after heavy rains

18 December 2019 - 11:17 By ERNEST MABUZA
Heavy rains in the Kruger National Park last week led to many of the gravel roads being closed. All roads are now open for visitors.
Image: Twiiter/Sanparks

Visitors to the Kruger National Park should exercise extreme caution when they use gravel roads and low water bridges in the park.

This warning was made by the SA National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for managing SA's national parks, on Wednesday.

There has been consistent heavy rain in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces in the past week, which - while great for the wildlife after a long dry period - led to flooding of some of the rivers in the park, notably the Olifants.

“The park has enjoyed good rains but all roads are now open and operational,” SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said.

He said the Balule low water bridge was still flooded but the water had started subsiding.

On Wednesday last week, SANParks announced that all gravel roads were closed throughout the park because of heavy rains.

“We still encourage our visitors to exercise extreme caution when they use gravel roads and low water bridges; they should also not go on to management roads/4x4 roads that have no-entry signs,” Phaahla said.   

