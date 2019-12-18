Kruger National Park roads now open after heavy rains
Visitors to the Kruger National Park should exercise extreme caution when they use gravel roads and low water bridges in the park.
This warning was made by the SA National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for managing SA's national parks, on Wednesday.
There has been consistent heavy rain in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces in the past week, which - while great for the wildlife after a long dry period - led to flooding of some of the rivers in the park, notably the Olifants.
“The park has enjoyed good rains but all roads are now open and operational,” SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said.
He said the Balule low water bridge was still flooded but the water had started subsiding.
ALERT: - please note that the Balule Bridge is currently flooded and impassable. The Olifants River has risen substantially due to the rains inland. @SANParks— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) December 17, 2019
On Wednesday last week, SANParks announced that all gravel roads were closed throughout the park because of heavy rains.
“We still encourage our visitors to exercise extreme caution when they use gravel roads and low water bridges; they should also not go on to management roads/4x4 roads that have no-entry signs,” Phaahla said.