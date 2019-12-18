Mutilated man who went to church in Polokwane and never returned was from KwaZulu-Natal

A 70-year-old man who was found mutilated and dumped outside a Polokwane stadium last week has been identified as Patric Sindisa Langa from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the 70-year-old deceased visited one of the local churches in Seshego, outside Polokwane, and never returned home,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

His family had been traced and notified.

Langa’s body was found with parts missing on Thursday.

Police were investigating the motive for the gruesome incident and said ritual murder could not be ruled out.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba has urged community members to come forward with information that could help the police in making an arrest.

He condemned the perpetrators of the crime, describing it as “inhumane”.