Nearly 40 South Africans kidnapped, jailed, missing or presumed dead in foreign countries

In the Syrian capital Damascus, one woman and her six children - the youngest of whom is two years old - have been missing since December 2017.

"There are so many stories coming from their disappearance. Some people say they were sold for their organs; others say they are being kept in a jail - but so far they have not made any contact with their families," he said.

In Oman, Sooliman said, there is one woman believed to be held captive. "Her brother was accused of murder and he has since left the country. They have held her, accusing her of being an accessory to the crime because they say she knew of his plans to leave," he said.

In Iraq, a South African woman and her three children have been reported missing. "They crossed the border from Syria in Iraq in January 2019 and all contact with them has been lost since then," he said.

In the UAE, three South Africans remain behind bars after being arrested for their business dealings.

In Vietnam, two South African men, in their 20s, have been missing since May.

Another person of interest who remains in captivity is Gerco van Deventer, who is in Mali.

“He was taken in Libya. He was moved to Mali and is in the hands of the captives. They have just sent us a video last week, but that video was old - it was from October 2018. We told them we can’t use it. They have sent us a letter which we sent to his wife, who confirmed it is his handwriting … The captors sent us a message saying he is sick,” said Sooliman.

Van Deventer's captors are demanding $1.5m (about R22m) for his release.