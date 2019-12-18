'Never do anything stupid': Meet the brave cop who survived dramatic gun battle with post office robbers

The footage shows Holmes firing at the alleged robbers on November 28. In the video clip, Holmes fires at the suspects, who shoot back at him. One bullet narrowly misses his right shoulder.

Undaunted, he rolls over, moves to another location and continues to fire at the suspects.

A bakkie, believed to be the getaway vehicle, is then seen speeding away. Holmes stands his ground and continues to fire from the vehicle.

For Holmes, who has 29 years' experience within the force, it was nothing more than a day's work.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, he detailed the events of that day.

"At the time the incident happened I was at the police station doing office duties. A member of the public ran into the police station informing us of a robbery in progress, which fortunately was not too far from the police station so we could respond in time before the suspects actually left the premises," he said.