South Africa

'Never do anything stupid': Meet the brave cop who survived dramatic gun battle with post office robbers

18 December 2019 - 21:54 By Orrin Singh
Warrant Officer Robert Holmes of the Westville SAPS was honoured with a special award for bravery following a shootout with a heavily armed gang of business robber at a mall last month
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Warrant Officer Robert Holmes of the Westville SAPS in Durban comes across as unassuming. But don't be fooled by his timidness; this cop is a force to be reckoned with.

Holmes was honored with a special award for bravery at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial SAPS awards, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Wednesday evening.

This after a video of him battling it out with a gang of armed men during a business robbery at a mall in Westville, west of Durban, went viral last month. 

The footage shows Holmes firing at the alleged robbers on November 28. In the video clip, Holmes fires at the suspects, who shoot back at him. One bullet narrowly misses his right shoulder.

Undaunted, he rolls over, moves to another location and continues to fire at the suspects.

A bakkie, believed to be the getaway vehicle, is then seen speeding away. Holmes stands his ground and continues to fire from the vehicle.

For Holmes, who has 29 years' experience within the force, it was nothing more than a day's work.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, he detailed the events of that day.

"At the time the incident happened I was at the police station doing office duties. A member of the public ran into the police station informing us of a robbery in progress, which fortunately was not too far from the police station so we could respond in time before the suspects actually left the premises," he said.

A screenshot of the viral video in which Warrant Officer Robert Holmes engages in gunfire with a number of heavily armed business robbers at a mall in Westville. A plume of dust can be seen behind his right shoulder where a bullet narrowly misses him and collides with the dirt
Image: Screenshot

Holmes said when they responded to the scene, the robbers opened fire on them - and a gun battle ensued.

He said he wasn't in the least bit phased that the robbers may have been armed with heavy artillery.

"Every scenario you go into, especially where there's a number of business robbery suspects, their sole aim is to get the money and to get out of the scene. And whatever force they require to use to get out, they will use that force. There are no constraints," he said.

Holmes urged the public to always first ensure their safety and the safety of others when faced with such a situation.

"You may think that you're standing [far] away from the actual scene, but rounds [bullets] can travel a long distance and you can be hit by a ricochet. If you can see what's happening, you're in danger. Never put your life in danger, the primary aim is to survive every situation. And never do anything stupid," he said.

